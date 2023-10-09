Amazon is taking a "big step forward" with Ubisoft.

The tech giant teamed up with games designer Ubisoft towards the end of last year and now customers will be able to purchase games on their cloud gaming platform Luna.

In a blog post, Amazon said: "With today’s launch, Luna is taking a big step forward to becoming a one-stop shop for Ubisoft games, enabling customers to purchase their favorite games on Luna. Customers can now search for a specific game, like The Crew Motorfest, and purchase that game directly within Luna using their Amazon account and linking their Ubisoft account."

The blog post went on to add that customers own the game license when they pay for a game through Luna and will also have an option to subscribe, enjoying perks like day-one releases,

The post continued: "When customers purchase through Luna, they own the game license, and they will be able to play on Luna or download for offline play via the Ubisoft Connect PC launcher. Purchases will automatically show up in customers’ Luna library and stay up-to-date across all compatible devices. Regardless of where a customer plays, in-game process and purchases will sync to their Ubisoft account. Customers who purchase Ubisoft games on Luna can stream those games so long as they are Prime members or an active Luna+ subscriber. They also have the option to subscribe to Ubisoft+ and get new releases on day one and fan favorites for $17.99 per month."