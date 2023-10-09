Omarosa has labelled Donald Trump a "con man".

The 49-year-old star appeared on the first season of 'The Apprentice' in 2004 and she subsequently worked for the billionaire businessman - but Omarosa now regrets being involved with the former US President.

Omarosa - who previously served as a political aide to Trump - told 'Entertainment Tonight': "For me, I just can’t believe I fell for a con man, a con man who turned out to be the biggest fraud.

"I mean, literally found by the courts to be a big fraud, so a lot of the backdrop of our show, a lot of 'The Apprentice' that we thought was real was fabricated, and it was just a house of cards.

"So, I mean, we were duped, and we were young entrepreneurs thinking that we were really gonna learn something from this brilliant businessman. All we learned was not the art of the deal but the art of the con."

Trump, 77, is currently facing several legal cases, including being accused of trying to overturn his electoral defeat in 2020.

However, the billionaire previously claimed that he's the victim of a political "witch hunt".

Trump - who still plans to run in the next US election - wrote on Truth Social: "So, the Witch Hunt continues! 19 people Indicated tonight, including the former President of the United States, me, by an out of control and very corrupt District Attorney who campaigned and raised money on, “I will get Trump.” And what about those Indictment Documents put out today, long before the Grand Jury even voted, and then quickly withdrawn? Sounds Rigged to me! Why didn’t they Indict 2.5 years ago? Because they wanted to do it right in the middle of my political campaign. Witch Hunt! (sic)"