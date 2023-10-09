Paris Hilton would love to have a baby girl.

The 42-year-old star already has son Phoenix, eight months, with her husband Carter Reum, and Paris has now revealed that she'd love to have a daughter, too.

The blonde beauty told E! News: "I can't wait to have my own little princess one day and that's something that we talk about and think about all the time."

Paris loves the challenge of motherhood.

The reality star also revealed that she's "never felt so happy".

Paris - who married Carter in 2021 - shared: "It's been such a special time.

"My little baby boy is my world and he's made my life feel so complete. My husband is just the sweetest, kindest, most loyal and loving partner - just my everything.

"It's been amazing being a mom, being a wife and this new phase of my life. I just never felt so happy."

Paris released her memoir - titled 'Paris: The Memoir' - back in March, and the TV star previously claimed that it's changed the public's perception of her.

She told The Independent: "People just understand me more now because of the book."

Paris also claimed that she invented a Barbie-like character during her teens in order to "protect" herself.

She explained: "I was in so much pain that I created this Barbie doll fantasy life.

"It was a character I put on as a mask to protect myself."

What's more, Paris found writing the memoir to be a "therapeutic" process.

She told 'Entertainment Tonight': "This has just been the most therapeutic experience of my life, putting it all out there.

"[There are] just so many emotions and just so many experiences that I endured and tried to forget, but writing them all out and putting them out there has just made me feel just really incredible."