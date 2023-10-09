Daniel Radcliffe's experience of fatherhood has been "awesome".

The 34-year-old actor and his partner Erin Darke welcomed their son earlier this year, and Daniel admits that he's relished the challenge.

Speaking about his baby boy, Daniel told E! News: "He's great, it's amazing.

"There's a short answer and a long answer to that. And the short answer is it's awesome and he's the best thing that's ever happened."

On the other hand, Daniel also acknowledged that parenthood can be "intimidating".

The London-born star said: "It's frankly terrifying to have a human being in the world that I care this much about, and that everything he does is going to affect how I feel about my life for the rest of my life. So, you know, that's intimidating."

Daniel's lifestyle has changed markedly since he became a father for the first time.

He shared: "There's no relation to what we need for sleep.

"The less I sleep, the more I sleep at night. But the less they sleep, the less they sleep! And the more they sleep, the better they sleep! It makes no sense, but it is apparently how they work."

Daniel and Erin, 39, met for the first time on the set of 'Kill Your Darlings', the 2013 biographical drama film.

The actor - who is best known for starring in the 'Harry Potter' film franchise - previously admitted that he and Erin are best friends.

Speaking to Us Weekly, Daniel explained: "I think that's the kind of relationship I always aspire to have with someone I'm in a relationship with. You want that person to be your best friend.

"In the case of Erin, we definitely are."