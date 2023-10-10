Jax Taylor and Lisa Vanderpump have resolved their "issues".

The 44-year-old TV star has revealed that he's now on good terms with Lisa, 63, after they managed to resolve their differences.

The 'Vanderpump Rules' star told Us Weekly: "[We are] great. Everything’s good. We had some unresolved issues.

"We kind of lost contact a little bit during the pandemic and everything - [with] the way I exited the show. But everything’s OK now. Everything looks good."

Jax recently opened his own sports bar, and he spoke to Lisa before he embarked on his business venture.

He shared: "I talked to her a couple times. I talked to her a couple of weeks ago, but we didn’t really get into that. We had some other things that we had to clear up first. But yeah, I’m excited to have her if she wants to come."

Jax and his wife Brittany Cartwright announced their departure from 'Vanderpump Rules' in late 2020.

Jax wrote on Instagram at the time: "The last 8 years on Vanderpump Rules have been some of the most challenging, rewarding and fulfilling years of my life.

"Although this is difficult to share, Brittany and I will not be returning for another season of Vanderpump Rules. We are excited to take this time to focus on our growing family and share with you our new endeavors. @bravotv, @evolutionusa and our Vanderpump castmates will always remain close to our hearts. Thank you to all the fans who have shared our journey with us and supported us through everything. We love you. (sic)"

However, Jax announced his return to the show earlier this year.

He said: "I am going to bring it. I promise you, I will bring it! The people on ... actually I'm probably saying too much night now! The people who need to be brought in on, I will bring it."