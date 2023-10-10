Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper are reportedly "having fun" together after being spotted out and about.

The 28-year-old model and the 'Maestro' actor, 48, have been seen together in New York City twice over the last few days, and it's said they're keeping things "super casual".

An insider told People magazine: "They are having fun.

"She’s independent, busy, and her days are filled with responsibilities so I don’t see anything serious happening right away if at all.”

However, it's said she has "had sort of a crush on him for a while", and she could be open to exploring more than just a friendship.

The source added: “[They have] things in common so it’s possible to see it progress.

“It appears super casual now, but they both have kids, big careers, busy lives and understand what life is like in these circles. It’s cute… and there is an attraction.”

Gigi had three-year-old daughter Khai from her six-year relationship with Zayn Malik, while Bradley has six-year-old daughter Lea De Seine with model ex Irina Shayk.

The former flames first started dating in 2015 until their split in 2019, but they remain friends and even went on a family holiday together to Italy over the summer.

The exes have managed to develop a "good, healthy co-parenting relationship" since their breakup.

A source recently told 'Entertainment Tonight': "They are close and both of them love and prioritise their daughter."

Irina, 37, has been rumoured to be dating sports star Tom Brady, following his split from Gisele Bundchen.

However, Bradley isn't worried about her love life and he actually wants her to find happiness.

The insider added: "He's a happy person and wants her to be happy too. Tom isn't bothered by Irina and Bradley being close and there's no threat there."