Julia Fox has claimed Kanye West offered to "get her a boob job" over a game of Uno.

The 'Uncut Gems' actress had a one-month romance with the 46-year-old rapper early in 2022, and she has recalled an awkward offer while she and Kanye was sat playing games.

As quoted by The Guardian newspaper, she wrote in her new memoir 'Down The Drain': "We spend the day playing Uno and a game that involves highlighting positive words in the dictionary.”

She claimed he told her: “I’ll get you a boob job if you want.”

Elsewhere, Julia admitted she felt like she was "being used as a pawn in this grand master plan to get back at his ex-wife" Kim Kardashian.

She added: "That’s humiliating. That’s a really s**** position to be in."

The 33-year-old star also reflected on the first time they met in December 2021, after Kanye had been romantically pursuing her in text messages and "dozens of phone calls".

He invited her to a New Year's Eve party in Miami, and while she initially snubbed the offer, she changed her mind after he offered to fly her out in a private jet.

In another excerpt from her memoir, she claimed when they met at the club, he hugged her tightly as she kissed his neck, before he took her outside to the car park and unzipped his pants to urinate.

She wrote: "The artist [Kanye] starts peeing on the wall and I quickly jump in front of him."

She continued: "Once he zips his pants back up, he puts his arms around me and pulls me in close, kissing me passionately."

Julia doesn't go into as much intimate detail about their time together in her book as does with other previous relationships.

Asked why Kanye is the "one boyfriend [she doesn’t] describe sex with", she recently told the New York Times: "Because there, like, wasn’t any. It wasn’t really about that."

Julia has explained she's "not trying to have bad blood" with Kanye.

She told E! News: “It's like six pages. I feel like I went very lightly on it. I'm not trying to have bad blood or anything, it's all in the past.

"I’m so excited for the book. I feel like it was just so cathartic to like let go of all that because, in life, things happen and you just kind of pretend that they didn't happen and put them away in a shelf in your mind and that's it."