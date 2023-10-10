Rich Paul has coyly addressed rumours he's already married to Adele.

The couple's relationship is the subject of a lot of speculation after the 'Skyfall' singer recently referred to the sports agent as her "husband", and Rich has added more fuel to the fire by refusing to rule it out.

After 'CBS Mornings' host Gayle King after if she could refer to Adele as "Mrs Paul" when she next sees her, he quipped: "You can say whatever you want."

The dad-of-three did give some insight into the romance, revealing that they have been "great for each other" as their love has blossomed.

He said: "She's been great, I think she would agree that we definitely helped each other.

"I'm in a good space, we're in a good space. Happy. She's superb. She's been great for me. We've been great for each other."

The 'Rolling In The Deep' hitmaker, 35, recently referred to herself as a "wife" while talking about the sports agent being a fan of American football and her not taking any interest in the game.

She told the crowd at her 'Weekends with Adele' concert at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace: "I'm not the greatest wife when it comes to football."

Just days earlier, the Grammy winner called Rich her "husband".

The pop star seemingly updated her relationship status while chatting to fans at her show in Las Vegas, on September 16, during a segment of the gig where she walks around and answers questions from audience members.

A video posted on TikTok shows a female fan asking to marry the singer and the request prompted Adele to reply: "You can't marry me, I'm straight, my love. And my husband's here tonight. He's here."

The woman added: "Can you try?" and Adele joked: "Oh no I don't want to try. I'm with Rich. You're crazy, leave me alone."

The 'Hello' singer was previously married to Simon Konecki - the father of her son Angelo - from 2018 until 2021, and she confirmed her romance with Rich that summer.