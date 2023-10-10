John Legend's older children had to "adjust" to having babies around.

The 44-year-old singer has Luna, seven, Miles, five, Esti, nine months months and four-month-old Wren with his wife Chrissy Teigen and explained that while they have "a lot of fun" in his house, the older ones did have to adapt to having small children in the family.

He told 'Entertainment Tonight': "Well, you know, it was two to three and then quickly three to four. And I think the biggest adjustment was you know the older kids getting used to having babies around. They're such good older siblings and we have a lot of fun. It's just more love and more joy in the house, honestly. Esti is crawling! Things are happening! She's kind of fast. I think she's the earliest crawler in our family so far!"

However, the Hollywood couple have endured their share of tragedy having lost their baby Jack five months into Chrissy's pregnancy in September 2020.

Earlier this year, the 'All of Me' hitmaker admitted he was in awe of his spouse's "strength and resilience" because she had to go through "physical trauma" while navigating their shared grief.

Asked about sharing the hard parts of their lives with the world, John told Fatherly: "The moments of joy and love just outweigh any negative experiences that we’ve had. But when we’ve had them, it tested our strength, it tested our resilience.

"Particularly as the husband, you are grieving yourself, but you’re also knowing that it’s even worse for your wife because it’s not just emotional. It’s a physical trauma that happens too when you lose a child.