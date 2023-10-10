Ryan Reynolds would "never compare" himself to Robin Williams.

The 46-year-old actor was honoured with the Robin Williams Legacy of Laughter Award at this week's 2023 Bring Change to Mind Gala in New York City, but he has dismissed the idea of drawing any parallels between himself and the late legend, who died in 2014 aged 63.

He told 'Extra': "I would never compare myself to Robin Williams and as much as there was just something blowing through him that blew through no one else…"

Ryan pointed to the way Williams' legacy has grown beyond his work on screen as he pointed to the 'Mrs Doubtfire' star's "humanity".

He added: "You know his work lives on, but I can't think of a better legacy for Robin Williams…

"There's the body of work, there's the joy, and the laughter, they're left behind, but then there's… I think the greatest legacy of his is humanity, and I think that's why everyone's here today and tonight is to… celebrate that humanity.”

Williams - who tragically took his own life nine years ago - forged a stellar career on screen in a wide range of films from 'Aladdin', 'Hook' and 'Jumanji' to 'One Hour Photo', 'Dead Poets Society' and 'Good Will Hunting'.

Ryan "studied him" as he was learning his own craft, and he insisted there will "never" be another performer like him.

He said: "I am deeply and profoundly honored. I mean, as somebody who — I not just watched Robin my whole life, but I've studied him…

"He's quite literally singular… There’s nobody else like him before him or after him. There'll never will be.

"So, I'm incredibly honored and touched to be here and also just to spend time with Mr. Williams’ family… This is incredible.”