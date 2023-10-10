Kerry Katona feels "amazing" after having a facelift.

The 43-year-old star underwent the "non-surgical" procedure last week and cannot believe the results but would struggle to go under the knife because she is "nervous" about "ruining" her face.

Writing in her new! magazine column, she said: "I'm feeling so amazing after getting a non-surgical facelift last week. I can't believe the results. I've never had one before and I love it - my jaw is so defined and it looks really natural. Some people get so much done but I'm nervous about doing things to my face and ruining it.

I loved that this was a no-surgery procedure as well since I get scared. I went to Dr Nyla Raja and am over the moon. I'm also 43 now so I think I'm allowed a bit of this and that!"

Meanwhile, the former Atomic Kitten singer - who was initially married to Westlife singer Brian McFadden from 2002 until 2006 and has Molly, 22, and 20-year-old Lilly-Sue with him but went on to have Heidi, 16, and Max, 15, with second husband Mark Croft and also has nine-year-old daughter DJ with the late George Kay and is now engaged to fitness instructor Ryan Mahoney - is enjoying a holiday in Spain and as well as keeping fans up-to-date on Instagram, admitted that the getaway was just what she and her fiance needed.

She said: I'm coming to you this week from sunny Spain and I'm having the most amazing time. It's exactly what Ryan and I have needed. I was worried about leaving the kids before and now I'm like, "What kids?" I miss them and love taking them away, but it makes me remember how important it is to have quality time just for me and Ryan. It's been so romantic and we are staying with the Maya Del Sol group again. We've done some house-hunting here and seen some amazing places too. This time next year we will be living here, 100%. We have so many amazing friends here. I'm feeling a lot better in myself too, as CBD has really helped with my panic attacks."