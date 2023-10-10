Remi Bader is "very frustrated" by inclusivity in the fashion industry.

The 28-year-old TikTok star is known for her viral fashion hauls on the social media site but explained that even though there has been an "increase" in overall brands carrying more plus-sized options, the same can not be said for high-end designer names.

She told Popsugar: " In the last 10 years, yes, there has been an increase in size inclusivity overall with brands carrying more plus sizes. However, when it comes to higher fashion brands like the ones that show in Fashion Week, there has been increasingly less inclusivity over the past few seasons. As a plus-size woman who has been trying to spread awareness around size inclusivity, it's very frustrating. The average US woman is between a size 16 and 18, and it would only benefit these brands to gain more customers and make more money by creating larger sizes."

Remi has now collaborated with Revolve for a collection that goes up to size 4X and added that she is "super excited" about her venture because she is able to give her customers "what they want" with the line.

She said: "The new collection is super exciting for me. I am even more excited than my first one because I was able to use the feedback from my followers and the online reviews and videos to create this new line. When I created the first line, I based it off of what I love to wear and my personal style. With this new line, I am really catering to so many other people and giving my followers and Revolve customers what they want. I am so excited for everyone to see the line that I created for them.