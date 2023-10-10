X has introduced a new option that only verified users can respond to some posts.

The microblogging site - which was formerly known as Twitter - has made it possible for people to set it that only people who pay for their blue ticks, known as X Premium users, are able to respond to messages posted to the site.

This is one of the latest changes made to the site since Elon Musk, 52, purchased the social media giant for £44 billion.

After the change was made, he posted that it “should help a bot with spam bots”.

This is a development from the feature that allows users to limit who can reply to their messages to “accounts you follow” or “accounts you mention”, which was brought in in 2020.

The Tesla CEO has faced an onslaught of criticism for how he has handled being at the helm of the website, which has included slashing the workforce in half and making verification a paid-for feature, which shifted the focus from it being a means increase trust in the information shared on the platform.

Some experts have questioned X's content moderation.

Dr Timothy Graham, a researcher at the Queensland University of Technology, told the Guardian Australia: “It is clear that X is not doing enough to moderate content and has no clear strategy for dealing with political disinformation.”