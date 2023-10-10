Michelle Keegan "doesn't follow" any fashion trends.

The 36-year-old actress explained that it is "important" to feel "comfortable" in clothing and she just knows what suits her personal shape.

She told Hello Magazine: "The important thing is to wear clothes that make you feel good and make you feel comfortable. I don't follow a particular trend. I know what suits my body shape and I know what I feel comfortable in."

Away from her career on screen, the former 'Brassic' star works with fashion brand Very on her own range of clothing and loves the "process" because it is "totally different" to what she normally does.

She said: "It's totally different to my acting and I really enjoy the process, from going to design meetings and looking at swatches, colours and shapes to seeing how it all comes together. It has evolved as I'm evolving. I'm getting older now and you can see how it is growing with me. I've always loved a classic look and now I prefer neutral tones."

Michelle shot to fame at the age of 20 when she took on the role of fiery barmaid Tina McIntyre on 'Coronation Street' but previously reflected that posing in lad mags early on in her career wasn't something she necessarily wanted to do and would perhaps reject the idea these days.

She told Cosmopolitan: "It wasn’t something that I necessarily really wanted to do. I remember feeling very shy because I was really young. But I thought it came as part of being on TV. Now that I’m older, I realise that it is OK to say no to something that you don’t feel 100% happy with!"