Rochelle Humes has "pulled a rib out" while exercising.

The 34-year-old star is on the mend after suffering a painful injury during a late night workout session.

Taking to her Instagram Story, she wrote: "Late night sessions to five this mama. I pulled my rib out - which I think probably sounds more dramatic than it is but it really bloody hurts.

"James Health has fixed me once again. I have been seeing James for years and not only is the kindest soul and unmatched energy... he is also a bloody genius."

She revealed her injury after she and her husband Marvin Humes celebrated their son Blake's third birthday.

She wrote: "Ten days out - not much has changed in three years apart from the fact he looks like a big man."

She shared snaps from her boy's celebration, incuding a trip on the tube and a visit to the Lego store in London, as well as a lovely birthday lunch.

She added: "I hope we go on dates forever. Right let's go and get your sisters, little man."

Over the weekend, Rochelle - who also has Alaia-Mai, 10, and Valentina, six, with Marvin - revealed her son doesn't like parties, so they found other ways to mark is big day.

On Sunday (08.10.23), she wrote: "Our baby is 3 tomorrow. So…today we spent day doing his favourite things with his favourite people!

"Our little Blake doesn’t like parties in fact, he’s petrified.

"It’s a real phase we are going through basically, we went to one party with a Hulk mascot and our life changed… we literally can’t even say the word ‘party’...

"Today his little ‘non party/party’ was just perfect for our boy. (sic)"