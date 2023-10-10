Ronan Keating "misses" Stephen Gately every day.

The 46-year-old singer shot to fame alongside the late Stephen - who died in October 2009 at the age of 33 - as well as Keith Duffy, Shane Lynch, and Mikey Graham in the pop group Boyzone in the early 1990s and upon the 14th anniversary of his bandmate's passing has marked the occasion by wondering what he would think of life today if he were still here.

He wrote on Instagram: "Ah Brother how I miss you 14 years passed and it’s like you’re still here because of the music. I just imagine you are still in north london loving life Hanging with Phil the butcher and pat the baker I do wonder what you would make of it all today. You had such a definite idea of what we are,who we are and when someone was a total waffler . Love ya Pal miss ya every day."(sic)

Ronan posted his tribute alongside a series of snaps from the group's heyday and their song 'Every Day I Love You' could be heard playing in the background.

Just weeks ago, Keith recalled that when he learned of his bandmate's death, he struggled to understand the news and the four of them later spent the night with Stephen's coffin in church.

He told the Irish Independent: "Ronan just said, ‘Steve’s dead. Buster, Steve’s dead’. I just remember not understanding what he was saying to me. I kind of got myself together quick enough and I just thought of Shane. Where’s Shane? The three of us just talked, cried, talked, drank, calmed ourselves down, drank more, talked and basically organised the plane. We said, we’ll just stay with him, we’ll sleep the night in the church. You could see the sigh of relief on her face. That was a remarkable experience, just the four of us and Stephen. We were locked out from the rest of the world."