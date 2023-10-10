Sarah Michelle Gellar thinks a relationship needs "work" to succeed.

The 46-year-old actress has been married to 'Scooby-Doo' costar Freddie Prinze Jr since 2002 and more than 20 yers after they tied the knot explained that any kind of partnership requires time and effort.

She told E! News: "I think any relationship, whether it's a romantic relationship, whether it's a partnership or whether it's a friendship, is you have to put work into it. And if you're not willing to do the work, then it's not going to succeed. And that's the truth of anything."

The 'Cruel Intentions' star has has 13-year-old Charlotte and 10-year-old Rocky with Freddie and explained that parenting a teen can be "scary" but insisted that she is "lucky" to have two healthy children.

She said: "It's day to day. they're scary and traumatic, and I'm just lucky that I have two healthy, wonderful kids—and that we're going to navigate all of this together and somehow manage to work and have fun and do all the things."

Sarah is also a big fan of Halloween and revealed how she and her brood plan to spend the upcoming spooky season and revealed that she can always feel the "energy" of a house.

She said: "The running joke is we're actors, of course we put on costumes. But this year we're stepping it up. We're finally ready for [the family] to do Knott's Scary Farm. It's their 50th anniversary so it's going to be, like, spooktacular.I am very big on energy. So when I'm looking at a house, I feel the energy when I come in. Obviously, no previous homicidal deaths would be a big No. 1 for me. But our house now was only owned by one other family who we know and they're still happy, so this house has that energy.