‘Home Sweet Home’ is getting a film adaptation.

The popular horror-action video game - which has sold more than one million copies internationally and has more than 370 streams across YouTube and Twitch since its 2017 debut - is being brought to the big screen, and casting for the supernatural thriller is currently in process before filming begins in Thailand’s capital Bangkok.

The story - which stems from Thai lore - follows James, a police officer who is sent to an alternative reality as he tries to stop a mass shooter at a mall. Guided by a mystery helper and with a time crunch, he is tasked to save the day and track down the evil occult figure from opening a portal to hell.

A description says that the game "throws players into a dark and twisted labyrinth, where a miasma of fear fills the air, dread bleeds through cracks in the ceiling and seeps down through broken floorboards, and anxiety grows stronger with every step".

The directing duo Kiesl and Hacker - who have made commercials featuring ‘Wonder Woman’ star Gal Gadot, 38, and ‘Drop it Like It’s Hot’ rapper Snoop Dogg, 51, - are "thrilled" to be tasked with bringing the game to the big screen as their motion picture debut alongside Yggdrazil Group PCL, Altit Media Group and Film Frame Productions.

They told Variety: "'Home Sweet Home' being our transition into the feature film world is not only exciting because of the thrilling popular game, it contains exactly the type of world we love. This game universe originates in Thai culture, and it reaches out deep into the fantasy and horror realm with no boundaries for the imagination."