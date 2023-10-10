Selena Gomez leans on her ten-year-old sister for advice.

The 31-year-old singer admits that her sister Gracie helps her to maintain a healthy "perspective on life".

The award-winning star - who has previously spoken about her mental health struggles - told Wondermind: "She’s so innocent and pure. She helps me keep perspective on life.

"It’s funny because she’s ten; I am 31, and even with such a big age gap I love her advice. She is very wise."

Selena has also found strength in connecting with people who shares similar problems.

She said: "When I decided to be open about my mental health, people began to reach out and share their stories. Listening and connecting was the biggest gift because you feel less alone."

Despite this, Selena acknowledges that she remains a "work in progress".

The singer explained: "I am not going to pretend I have it all figured out and I think it’s always going to be a work in progress. You have to learn to make the choices that are best for you."

Selena previously promised that she'll always be honest with her fans about her mental health.

The brunette beauty has spoken openly about her mental health struggles over recent years, and Selena insisted that she'll never hide from the reality of the situation.

She told FastCompany.com: "I’ve never promised anyone that I’ll never have a bad day again.

"I’ve always been honest with my fans. Even when I take breaks from social media, I’ll say I’m taking a break."

Selena has been busily working on her new album over recent months, and the singer revealed that it will represent a fun departure from her previous material.

She shared: "I love sad-girl music; I’m really good at that. However, I can’t really write that if I’m not sad. I’ve had to relearn what being me and being happy looked like. There is not one sad song on this whole album."