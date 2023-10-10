Carey Mulligan and Marcus Mumford have welcomed their third child together.

The 38-year-old actress - who already has Evelyn, seven, and Wilfred, five, with the musician - gave birth to their third baby earlier this year.

Carey's baby news is revealed in a new interview with Vogue magazine. It's confirmed that Carey was six weeks post-partum at the time of the interview.

In the article, it's noted that the actress entered "a London coffee shop with a bemused gesture at the yellow diaper-leak stain streaked across her blouse".

She then told her baby: "I'm going to change you, and then we're going to find mum another shirt."

Despite this, the name and sex of the baby remain unknown.

Carey previously opened up about her experience of motherhood, admitting that it's changed "everything" in her life.

The actress also acknowledged that it's "altered" her attitude towards her work.

Asked what motherhood has changed in her life, she replied: "Well, your whole life - it's undeniable - it changes everything.

"As regards [to] my work, I don't know if motherhood is always the first thought on my mind when I read a script, but I would suspect it's altered my attitude."

Carey - who has been married to Marcus since 2012 - also revealed that it's helped her to relate to some of her on-screen characters.

Reflecting on her role in the 2017 film 'Mudbound', the actress shared: "I'd played mothers before without having ever known what it's like to have your own child.

"My daughter was eight months old when we were filming so it was the first time I felt so connected in that way. It felt so much more intense, knowing and experiencing those emotions."