Pete Davidson wants to find his mom a boyfriend.

The 29-year-old comedian - whose firefighter father Scott tragically lost his life during the 9/11 terrorist attack in New York - is returning to 'Saturday Night Live' to host the show at the weekend, and he's bringing his mother Amy with him in the hope of finding her a date.

Speaking on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon', he said: "She's very excited. She actually has been on the show almost as many times as I have! Like, she's always ready to go up.

"And I'm really excited, just because, like, I'm trying to find my mom someone to date.

"She hasn't been with anybody in like 23 years. So, like, yeah! And she's a good catch."

He then jokingly added: "And it's like, you know, brand new down there so..."

Pete went on to explain he was "trying to find someone nice" for his mom, both to make her happy to and to help him out.

He quipped: "I really just want someone to take care of her, and to get her off my hands."

Pete left 'SNL' as a series regular towards the end of season 47 and he's hopeful his hosting gig finally happens after having previous appearances cancelled due to reasons outside of his control.

He joked: "It's funny, any time I have something that I work really hard on that I'm, like, really proud of, either a national pandemic happens, and they're like, 'No premiere for you!' Or then this writer's strike happened. So yeah, I still think it might not happen."

The 'Dumb Money' actor found out he'd be hosting this week from a text message from producer Lorne Michaels.

He laughed: "I got a classic Lorne text. He was like, 'There's a rumor going around that you're the host for the premiere.' And he goes, 'I guess it's true, because I started it.' "