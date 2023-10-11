Remi Bader is on a mission to ensure the fashion industry is size inclusive.

Bader, 28, is a TikTok sensation who uses her social media platform to spread messages of body positivity to her 2.3 million followers.

Although she has been impressed with the changes in the business in the last decade to embrace plus-size models and make clothes for all body types, the influencer insists more needs to be done by the luxury brands.

In an interview with POPSUGAR, she said: "In the last 10 years, yes, there has been an increase in size inclusivity overall with brands carrying more plus sizes.

"However, when it comes to higher fashion brands like the ones that show in Fashion Week, there has been increasingly less inclusivity over the past few seasons. As a plus-size woman who has been trying to spread awareness around size inclusivity, it's very frustrating."

Bader pointed out that "the average US woman is between a size 16 and 18, and it would only benefit these brands to gain more customers and make more money by creating larger sizes".

The plus size model is a leader in the design space, creating collections for Revolve that go up to size 4X, as well as consistently posting videos on her social media showcasing her favourite plus size-friendly retailers.

Remi - who has been a brand ambassador for Victoria's Secret and worked with Free People, Nordstrom and ASOS - also spoke at this year's MAGIC Fashion Trade Show in Las Vegas, where she reiterated her opinion.

Of that experience, she said: "Speaking at MAGIC meant a lot to me for many reasons. It was a very full-circle moment because my dad, who is in the garment centre, has been attending MAGIC for years. I went with him when I was young, and to have this opportunity to speak meant a lot to me.

"I am truly passionate about reshaping the fashion industry, and being able to speak at the world's biggest fashion trade show was an amazing opportunity and an honour. I also loved meeting and learning from boutique owners and brands in person."