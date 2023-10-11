Penelope Cruz believes her star sign is the most important factor in her fashion decisions.

The 'Pirates of the Caribbean' star is the face of Chanel watches, as well as a brand ambassador for the Italian shoe company Geox.

When Stylist asked the actress whether creativity or comfort were more important to her outfits, Penelope spilled that her style choices are often written in the stars.

The 'Vanilla Sky' star - who was born on April 28, 1974 and is a Taurus - said: "It’s a combination. As a good Taurus, we are very visual, so we admire beauty. The combination of that with comfort.

"Especially, I think, if you have children. My life is running around all day with them and also my work, I think that becomes very important. Of course, I will always like some heels, but it’s not my everyday life, you know.

"I am very happy with the sneakers that we designed [for Geox]. I think they are cool, but they are going to be very comfortable."

The 49-year-old actress - who has son Leo, 12, and daughter Luna, 10, with her husband Javier Bardem - also revealed she had designed a capsule collection for Geox with her sister Mónica for the spring or summer next year.

When asked whether she and her sister influenced each other's styles, Penelope said: "Yes, a lot, to the point of, you know, taking a lot of clothes from each other’s closets. Sometimes wearing exactly the same thing when we were little girls."

Cruz then said that she and Mónica would hide "in the bathroom together and sitting on the floor with magazines and drawing on top of the designs and changing the designs. So that was always our main game and a fantasy".

Penelope then gushed about the brand, and having the opportunity to work with her sister on something they are so passionate about.

She said: "I am also very grateful that I can do another collection with my sister, because we have done this on and off, with different brands, over the last 20 years.

"It is something that keeps happening here and there. So, we are very grateful because we continue to learn from these great brands."