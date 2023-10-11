Gamers from Germany and France are set to compete in the World Championships at Nintendo Live 2024.

The event is scheduled to take place in Tokyo in January and the list of competitors has been finalised after the Nintendo European Championships recently came to a conclusion.

KaiZer – which features a line-up of Isik, Zerr[eZ], flyzero, and WMajin, a four-time German champion - came out on top at the Nintendo European Championships.

As a result, they walked away with a golden trophy and they'll now compete at the World Championships at Nintendo Live 2024. The much-anticipated event will be held in Tokyo on January 20 and 21.

Meanwhile, Nintendo of America president Doug Bowser previously revealed that the company is always considering "how technology can enhance gameplay experiences".

He told the Washington Post newspaper: "We are always looking at technology and how technology can enhance gameplay experiences. It’s not technology for technology’s sake.

"It’s how specifically can technology enhance a gameplay experience. And then where do you apply that technology? Do you want to apply it on current existing hardware or platforms, or do you want to wait for the next platform? And then what’s the right gameplay experience with that?

"There’s a host of factors that goes into it, and it’s something we’re always looking at."