Idris Elba has teamed up with NFL for their latest Origins collection.

The National Football League have unveiled the newest designs in their limited-edition grassroots merchandise programme, which celebrates the NFL's 2023 London Games, and this time around, they are featuring the 'Luther' actor's Don't Stop Your Future brand, as well as creations from the sustainable clothing organisation Plant Faced Clothing.

Explaining the inspiration behind his brand, the 51-year-old actor said: "We created Don’t Stop Your Future to help fight against knife crime and through partnering with other like-minded organisations we believe we can inspire real change.

"This is the second time that I've worked with NFL to promote Don't Stop Your Future and each time it's allowed me to design collections that I think fans will love."

The 'Molly's Game' star's designs will be available in a colourful unisex ensemble, including jumpers, sweats and shirts, and can be bought from the vintage streetwear store Dukes Cupboard in Soho, London, from midday October 13 to October 14.

Plant Faced Clothing, a brand focused on the ethical production of clothing without the exploitation of humans, animals or plants, will also feature in the 'Origins'.

Charlie McEvoy, The founder of the company, which has attracted fans all over the globe, including superstar Miley Cyrus said: "We are committed to preserving the planet through promoting a new wave of consciousness with plant-based and ethical fashion.

"Working with the NFL for Origins, we wanted to overlap in our values to further spread our message far and wide but to also create clothing that has a truly unique flavour, which can help more people make a more conscious choice."

The Origins programme was introduced to the UK last year, aiming to showcase the local design talent on offer.

The Vice Present of International Consumer Products at NFL, Salah Latif, said the company was "thrilled to be working with purpose-led designers Don’t Stop Your Future and Plant Faced Clothing this season, to showcase their passion for change alongside the NFL’s unique influence on street fashion in the UK."