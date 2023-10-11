Brits take movie research more seriously planning for a date or a job interview.

A new study has found 78% of Brits spend up to an hour pouring over reviews before settling on their film watching decision,and 74% will study trailers for the same duration, but only 35% spend the same amount of time prepping for their date and 36% will use 60 minutes to prep for a job interview.

And that's not all, because although a holiday is the highlight of the year for many people, just 39% of those surveyed would spend up to an hour choosing their break.

The Sky Cinema study - which was commissioned to mark the launch of their new offering, two free Vue cinema tickets every month for Sky Cinema customers - found that typical movie night research also involves reading the storyline for 66% of those surveyed, knowing who the cast is (33%) and, for 11%, it's essential to know just how long a movie lasts before they start watching.

25-34 year olds spend the most time putting in their research and are more likely to row with a partner over the final choice, while over 65s dive straight in.

Sophia Ahmad, Chief Consumer Officer, Sky UK ROI said: “We know how much our customers love those goosebump moments when watching a film they’ve been waiting for - and we know choosing one can involve serious research. This new exclusive partnership with Vue will give Sky Cinema customers the chance to watch a movie on the big screen at no extra cost, all while still being able to enjoy an unrivalled line-up of blockbusters and Sky Originals on their sofas at home”.

Toby Bradon, UK and Ireland General Manager, Vue Entertainment added : “The joy of the Big Screen Experience doesn’t just start when you enter the venue , as this research show, its starts with the anticipation of finding out about a great story.

"We are pleased to be partnering with Sky to welcome its customers to immerse themselves in the big screen. To help find out what to watch at Vue we are delighted to be offering additional features as we roll out our new look website and apps, making that pre-film research quicker and easier with all the latest trailers, and the ability to set reminders for when that film you can’t wait to see is just around the corner.”

Now available to all existing and new UK and ROI Sky Cinema customers, the offer is valid for use at all Vue cinema locations from Sunday through to Thursday, for standard 2D screenings.