Julianne Hough would "love" to be in the stage version of 'Burlesque'.

The 35-year-old actress played the role of Georgia in the 2010 film - which stars Christina Aguilera as a wannabe singer alongside Cher as a nightclub manager - and following the news that a stage adaptation of the film is on the way has noted it would be a "full circle moment" for her to take part, just like how she started off as a professional on 'Dancing With the Stars' before becoming a judge on the ABC competition.

She told 'Entertainment Tonight': "Can you imagine? Full circle 'Dancing With the Stars', full circle 'Burlesque', I mean. That musical, first of all, such a classic. People love that show and it needs to be on stage. Who knows, I mean, be there, be in it, whatever! Heck yeah, [I'd do it!]. Why not? I'd love it!"

Just days ago, it was confirmed that a stage adaptation of the musical film - which features numbers such as 'But I Am a Good Girl','You Haven't Seen the Last of Me' and 'Show Me How You Burlesque - was heading to the stage, and it s expected to premiere in the UK.

Director Steven Antin told Entertainment Weekly: "Yes the stage musical adaptation is happening. Very exciting!"

Robin Antin, Steven's choreographer sister, also hinted that about the upcoming musical as she posed alongside a 'Burlesque' poster and teased her followers about the "beautiful new venture" she had embarked on.

She wrote: "This journey w my brother @stevenantin has been the most unforgettable experience… working together 24/7 on this beautiful new venture, (to be announced soon) is exactly what our Mum always wanted for us! And now here we are in her home, #LONDON , so sad she's not here to witness her dream, but we are doing it all for her, for YOU BRENDA!"