Khloe Kardashian has confronted Kris Jenner over her infidelity.

The 39-year-old star asked her mom about her cheating on Robert Kardashian - Khloe's dad and Kris' ex-husband - during a heated exchange on an upcoming episode of 'The Kardashians'.

In a teaser of the next episode, Khloe says: "Whenever you’re ready to admit to me that you f***** up big time with me..."

Kris, 67 - who was married to Robert between 1978 and 1991 - then fires back: "I did not f** up big time."

Khloe subsequently complains that she's "never f****** heard".

She adds: "We put a Band-Aid over a bullet hole."

Kris replies: "No, you misunderstood. You’re just somewhere else, you’re spiralling."

Khloe - who previously split from Tristan Thompson after it emerged that he'd been unfaithful - later asked her mom to explain her own infidelity.

The reality star - who has True, five, and Tatum, 13 months, with Tristan - said: "What was your mindset when you cheated?"

Kris appeared shocked by the question and then replied: "You're asking me?"

Khloe snapped back: "Who the f*** else am I talking to?"

Robert died of cancer in July 2003, aged 59.

Kris met Caitlyn Jenner on a blind date in 1990 and the former Olympian recently admitted that it was a case of "love at first sight".

The 73-year-old TV star - who was known as Bruce Jenner at the time - revealed that they developed an instant chemistry, even though she was still married to Robert.

Caitlyn - who was married to Kris between 1991 and 2015 - told The Times newspaper: "We hit it off right at the beginning, and we were married after five and a half months. I was infatuated with her, because she was very different from me. But yes, I’d have to say, it was love at first sight."

