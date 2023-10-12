The head of OpenAI has insisted the use of cryptocurrency like Bitcoin is the next "super logical step" in the evolution of technology.

Sam Altman - who is CEO of the company which launched ChatGPT last year - has declared it makes sense to have a form of currency that is outside government control and he's convinced it will be necessary to move the industry forward in the future.

Speaking during an appearance on 'The Joe Rogan Experience' podcast. Altman explained: "The war on crypto ... that makes me quite sad about the country. I think this idea that we have this global currency that is outside of the control of any government is a super logical and important step on the tech tree."

Altman has been working on his own crypto project called Worldcoin - which features a security process involving an eyeball scan to prove users are human and not AI - and he hopes it will change the way money works in the future.

However, it has faced a number of setbacks including a crypto crackdown from US regulators so Worldcoin will not be available in the country at first.

Speaking to the Financial Times, Altman said of the move: "When we started thinking about this, we didn’t think it would end up as ‘world minus the US coin’ and here we are. I’d say there’s 95 per cent of the world’s population not in the US. The US does not make or break a project like this."

He added of his plan for Worldcoin: "On crypto, there have been a lot of bad actors and that’s a real shame ... we have to earn people’s trust, which is why we’re explaining so much about how the technology works and the road map for decentralising the company."