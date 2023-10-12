Michael Strahan's fashion brand reflects his personality.

The 51-year-old TV star has his own NFL-licensed apparel line, called MSX by Michael Strahan, and he's revealed his ultimate ambition for the brand.

Michael told the New York Post newspaper: "I want [fans] to say that the brand and the person are the same."

Michael wears suits in his working life and he loves feeling like the "black James Bond".

The former sports star's suiting label is actually sold at Men’s Wearhouse, and Michael has explained what he specifically looks for in a suit.

Michael - who played for the New York Giants in the NFL, before moving into the media - shared: "I love suits. My favourite is a tailored, soft cashmere, grey three-piece suit.

"Sometimes I want to feel like the black James Bond. I never really appreciated when I was younger how important a great fabric is, how important a great fit is."

Elsewhere, Michael is also well-known for his love of watches.

The TV host admitted that his watches always reflect his mood on a particular day.

He said: "I’m a big Rolex fan; I’m a big Patek [Philippe] fan; De Bethune is another brand I’m a big fan of. The watch you wear kind of gives off your vibe for that day."

Asked what draws him to a specific timepiece, Michael - who co-hosts 'Good Morning America' - replied: "I look for a watch that fits my personality.

"I look for a watch that’s big enough to fit my wrist, because that’s important - I can’t walk around with a watch that’s too dainty and kinda gets lost."