Ubisoft has delayed 'XDefiant's launch.

The gaming giant first announced plans for the first-person shooter back in 2021, and in spite of a successful Public Test Session, Ubisoft has decided to delay its preseason launch indefinitely, after the test highlighted some inconsistencies in the game experience.

The company said in a statement: "Thank you to everyone who participated in our recent Public Test Session and continues to stand alongside us as we build XDefiant. The PTS once again showed us your appreciation for our fast-paced gunplay, uniquely crafted maps, objective-driven modes, and iconic Faction roster.

"But it also surfaced some inconsistencies in the game experience that we need to address prior to launching our Preseason. So we've made the hard decision to delay the Preseason of XDefiant.

"The team will continue working to address these issues and testing them to make sure we deliver on our goal of being a best-in-class arcade shooter. We will share more information about Preseason and testing as it comes.

"Thanks again for your support – we're working hard to make something really special and we couldn't do it without you."