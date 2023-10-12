PlayStation is set to launch cloud streaming access for various digital titles.

Hideaki Nishino, the senior vice president of gaming experience, has announced new details of PS5 cloud streaming for PlayStation Plus Premium members.

In a blog post, Hideaki explained: "Starting this month, we will begin launching cloud streaming access for supported PS5 digital titles within the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog and Game Trials, as well as supported titles in the PS5 game library that PlayStation Plus Premium members own.

"Select PS5 games will be available for streaming, and we’re planning to have hundreds of PS5 titles to support this new benefit."

PlayStation intends to adopt a "phased approach" to the rollout.

The blog post explained: "Since this will be a large undertaking for our teams to roll out, we plan to launch regionally through a phased approach."

Earlier this month, meanwhile, Sony announced plans to launch a sleeker version of the PlayStation 5.

The tech giant confirmed that the smaller console - which will have the same specifications as the current PlayStation 5 - will be released in November.

PlayStation's Sid Shuman explained in a blog post that the new console addresses the "evolving needs of players".

Sid said: "The new PS5 has been reduced in volume by more than 30 percent, and weight by 18 percent and 24 percent compared to the previous models. There are four separate cover panels, with the top portion in a glossy look, while the bottom remains in matte."

The new, sleeker console will be sold in the US first, before it's rolled out elsewhere around the world.