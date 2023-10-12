Howie Mandel wants to find Sofia Vergara a date.

The 'Modern Family' actress split from husband Joe Manganiello in July and her fellow 'America's Got Talent' judge believes she "deserves to be with somebody ASAP" and he'll do whatever it takes to set her up with someone new.

He told People magazine: “I think she's great for everyone. I love Sofía Vergara. I find her incredibly, first, in no particular order, beautiful, smart, funny...

“I scream it from the rooftops. Sometimes people think that's inappropriate, other people, not Sofía. She doesn't get mad at me.”

And the 67-year-old star joked he planned to create Sofia a profile on JDate, the online dating service.

Howie previously joked about the 51-year-old actress' single status while critiquing a ventriloquist in August.

He told the competitor: “If you’re looking for eligible bachelors, you should’ve talked to Sofía. She’s in the market right now.”

Sofia laughed off the joke at the time, but host Terry Crews, 55, ended the joke by saying on stage: “No. We are not doing that.”

The following week, Sofia had a flirty response when a contestant referred to her as “Sofía Viagra” during a stand-up comedy set.

She exclaimed in response: “I’m single!”

Sofia and Joe, 46, confirmed in July they were splitting after seven years of marriage.

The former couple said in a joint statement: “We have made the difficult decision to divorce.

“As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives.”

Sofia – who has son Manolo, 31, with her 52-year-old former husband Joe Gonzalez – and Joe started dating in 2014 before they married the following year.