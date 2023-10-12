Cher received an apology from Sonny Bono in the years after he had "royally hurt" her.

The 77-year-old signer famously fronted a duo with then-husband Sonny from `1964 until their divorce 1975 but she has now revealed that even though he "royally hurt" her, he turned up to her house to make amends.

She told People: "He p***** me off royally and hurt me. One day he came into the kitchen at my house and said, ‘Cher, I want to apologise. I realized that I hurt you in so many ways, and I was wrong.' That went a long way for me. It didn’t cure everything. The fact that he came and said it meant something to me, that at least he acknowledged that he had been hurtful."

The 'Believe' hitmaker has son Chaz, 54, with her late husband - who died in 1998 in a skiing accident at the age of 62 - and went on to add that when she and Sonny worked together on music, that was the "easiest part" of their whole relationship.

She said: "Working together was the easiest part of it, because we really made each other laugh. You can’t fake that kind of stuff."

Cher is currently dating music producer Alexander “A.E.” Edwards, 37, and went on to describe her new man - who she was first linked to in November - as "special" as she admitted she loved being with him.

She said: "I hate when people say people are special, but lots of people say I’m special, so I can say that he’s special. No matter what happens, I love being with him. He makes me laugh, and we have fun. What I learned is that it’s never too late. If you wrote out all the statistics, you would go, ‘Well, this is doomed.’ But we’ve been together a year, and if it was just a year, it would’ve been worth it. I’ve had the best time."