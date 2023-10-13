Bindi Irwin says her dad's "kindness and love" for all animals will live on forever.

The 25-year-old conservationist was just eight years old when her father Steve Irwin - who was famed for his daring nature documentaries and environmentalism - was fatally injured by a stingray and has now taken to social media to insist that the passion of her late father will continue to live on.

Alongside an old clip of herself and her dad on his 'Crocodile Hunter' TV show, she wrote on Instagram: "This flashback makes me happy. Dad’s kindness and love for all species will live on forever."

The 'Crikey! It's The Irwins' star recently explained that she adored being a "wild child" and getting closer to nature in the structure built by her late dad and credits that outdoor play for making her into the person she is today.

She said: “As a child I would connect to my love for animals and our natural world through play. I would create my own imaginary worlds where I would run wild with every kind of animal.

"I wanted to connect with every species and learn more about them.

"My Dad built me a tree house and it was my favourite place in the world to play. It was where I could be a wild child! Surrounded by wildlife, next to the creek, it was where I felt most connected to nature and to my dad.

"That connection has meant everything to me and I’ve carried it through to my adult years.

"My world now revolves around wildlife conservation, encouraging others to care for our Earth and understand that we are all connected.”