Sir Brian May is heartbroken following the death of his driver.

The Queen legend, 76, took to social media on Thursday (11.10.23) evening to reveal that "dear friend" Phil Webb - who had worked as his driver for over 30 years - had passed away suddenly after suffering a heart attack.

He wrote on Instagram: "This is one of the saddest days of my life. Last night we lost Phil Webb to a heart attack. Phil, my dedicated driver for over 30 years was my family’s dearest friend and protector and the kindest and most decent man I have ever had the pleasure to meet. We are all devastated and join with Phil’s wife and son in grieving for the last man on Earth to deserve this much too early passing away. Bless you dear Phil - we all love you. We’re proud of the life you led, and forever grateful for everything you gave us - more than any words could ever describe. Bri."

After the news was shared on the social media site, the 'Don't Stop Me Now' hitmaker was met with shock and sympathy in the comments section of his post.

The Darkness drummer Rufus Tiger Taylor wrote: "What??!! Just spoke to him a couple of days ago! This is awful news!"

Guitarist Pete Thorn simply wrote: "Sorry for your loss Brian" and emblazoned his post with a red heart emoji, whilst singer Jeff Scott Soto remembered how he "loved" the energy of Phil.

He said: "I loved this man ever so, he always treated me with respect and dignity even when we were in piss take mode, I loved his energy and am blessed to have known him!"