Seth Rogen's wife had a brain aneurism removed last year.

Lauren Miller Rogen - whose, along with her spouse, established Hilarity for Charity to raise money for dementia care and research after both her mother and grandmother were diagnosed with the disease - underwent a full body MRI five years ago and doctors quickly flagged a potential problem.

Speaking during the UCLA Department of Neurosurgery Visionary Ball in Beverly Hills on Wednesday (11.10.23) night, People magazine reports Lauren said in her speech: "[I wanted] to take a deeper look at anything that could possibly be lurking inside me that would affect my longevity.

"They found, of course, this sort of aneurysm in my head. So of course, this was terrifying information, and made me think of my great-grandmother, whose fate I certainly didn't want to mimic.

“Fortunately, it was relatively small, and I did what the doctors recommended that I do, which is have annual MRIs [to] track the size. It remained small, until it didn't."

Doctors noticed in spring last year the growth was getting bigger, prompting Lauren, 41, to turn to neurosurgeon Dr. Geoffrey Colby, who was able to answer "every single question" she had and made her feel "comfortable" about the procedure to have the aneurism removed.

The 41-year-old beauty has had several follow-up appointments since and is "truly grateful" her ordeal is now behind her.

She said: “I'm truly endlessly grateful to Dr. Colby, his entire team, and the entire staff at UCLA who guided us through this scary experience that I'm truly grateful to have overcome. I'm truly thankful that I won't be dying at this dinner table or any others anytime soon.”

Lauren and 42-year-old Seth - who married in 2011 - recently admitted humour is part of how they "cope with things" after caring for her mother Adele, who was just 55 when she was diagnosed with genetic early-onset Alzheimer's.

Lauren told People magazine: "I'm lucky I live with a very funny person. And as mom said back then, I'm funny sometimes too. For us, comedy is just sort of around and is absolutely part of how we cope with things naturally, whether we're aware of it or not."