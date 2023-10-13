Dolly Parton owns more than 350 wigs and is able to wear a different style every day of the year.

The 77-year-old country legend is known for changing up her trademark blonde locks using a variety of hair pieces and she has now admitted her collection has swelled into the hundreds.

She told Etonline.com: "Once somebody asked me: 'How many wigs do you have?' I said: 'Well, I must have at least 365, because I wear one almost every day'."

Dolly rarely lets anyone see her natural hair, but admits she always keeps it looking neat. She added: "I keep my own hair about the same length, and I keep it bleached, and my roots done up. When I'm around home or whatever, when I'm comfortable, but I still pull my hair up. I still like it to look [nice]."

The 'Jolene' star added that most of her wigs are "all big and they're all sexy" but there's one particular style her husband Carl Thomas Dean doesn't like,.

She explained: "When I wear my hair too stationary, I said: 'You don't like my hair?' And he said: 'Well, it looks too important.' There's a certain look that looks important."

She added to the outlet that shoes are also very important to her - because she needs some extra height to be able to reach all her wigs.

Dolly joked: "I gotta wear my high heels, so I can reach my wig cabinet."

It comes after the singer previously admitted she would never consider going out in public without any make-up on, insisting only death or a major emergency would make her go bare-faced.

She told PEOPLE: "Death! You'd just have to see me laid out on a stretcher. No, if my husband [Carl Thomas Dean] was sick, or if there was an emergency, of course, I would [leave the house without makeup] ... If I got arrested for a bad tag or whatever, I don't want a mugshot looking like some of the stars I've seen. I'm going to clean up a little if I'm going outside, unless there's an absolute emergency, and it would have to be pretty serious. I would do it then, but that would be the only way."