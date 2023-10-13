A new study has claimed that the AI industry could use as much energy as a small country by 2027.

Alex De Vries, a PhD candidate at the VU Amsterdam School of Business and Economics, has claimed that in five years' time, the AI industry could be using as much energy as a country like the Netherlands.

Speaking to the BBC, De Vries explained: "You would be talking about the size of a country like the Netherlands in terms of electricity consumption. You're talking about half a percent of our total global electricity consumption."

Danny Quinn, the boss of a Scottish data centre firm called DataVita, noted that his company has seen a marked increase in the number of AI-related enquiries that they receive.

Quinn also compared the energy usage of a rack containing standard servers versus one containing AI processors.

He said: "A standard rack full of normal kit is about 4 kilowatts (kW) of power, which is equivalent to a family house. Whereas an AI kit rack would be about 20 times that, so about 80kW of power. And you could have hundreds, if not thousands, of these within a single data centre."

Meanwhile, Professor Kate Crawford has confessed to being concerned about the potential impact of AI technology on the environment.

She explained earlier this year: "These energy-intensive systems take enormous amounts of electricity and energy, but also enormous amounts of water to cool these gigantic AI supercomputers. So we are really looking at an enormous extractive industry for the 21st century."