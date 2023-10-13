Elon Musk has been warned by the European Union that X is being used to spread "disinformation" about the conflict in Israel.

Thierry Breton, the Commissioner for the Internal Market of the European Union, has noted that "violent and terrorist content" had not been taken down by X, despite repeated warnings.

Breton observed that instances of "fake and manipulated images and facts" were widely circulated on the micro-blogging platform.

He said: "I therefore invite you to urgently ensure that your systems are effective, and report on the crisis measures taken to my team."

However, Elon has already defended the company's reputation on X.

The billionaire businessman said: "Our policy is that everything is open and transparent, an approach that I know the EU supports.

"Please list the violations you allude to on X, so that the public can see them."

Earlier this year, meanwhile, the European Union claimed that disinformation is the most active on X.

X was deemed to have the largest proportion of disinformation of the six big social media companies by a study from the European Commission.

The report looked at 6,000 unique social media posts from Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok, YouTube and X.

Vera Jourova, the EU’s Values and Transparency Commissioner, said at the time: "My message for [X] is: you have to comply with the hard law. We'll be watching what you're doing."

X had the biggest “ratio of discoverability” of disinformation, according to the study, which found that YouTube had the smallest ratio.

The TrustLab carried out the findings in collaboration with the EU, which is seeking to turn its voluntary code on tackling disinformation into the Digital Services Act.