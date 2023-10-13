Kelly Ripa wanted to set up her son with Amelia Hamlin - but soon realised he "wouldn't know what to do" with the model.

The 53-year-old talk show host - who has Michael, 26, and Joaquin, 20, with husband Mark Consuelos - admitted she had "tried" to play matchmaker with her sons and friend Lisa Rinna's daughters, Delilah, 25, and Amelia, but as the 22-year-old beauty's modelling career took off, she soon abandoned her plan.

Without revealing which son she was referring to as she spoke to Lisa - who has her kids with husband Harry Hamlin - on 'Live with Kelly and Mark', the host admitted: “For years I tried to set our kids up.

“For many, many years I tried.

“And then one day, Amelia like, burst onto the runway — I think it was her first fashion show, and I was like, ‘Nevermind, he wouldn’t know what to do with that.'

“I texted her like, ‘Forget it, he wouldn’t know.'”

Kelly - who also has 22-year-old daughter Lola with Mark - admitted Amelia's likeness to her mom always makes her do a double take.

She said: “Sometimes when I see your daughter, she is so reminiscent of you that I have to stop.”

And Lisa is incredibly proud of her daughter, who previously dated Scott Disick.

The 'Real Housewives' star replied: “I know, I know. It’s just truly been amazing. It’s so much fun watching her. She’s grown so much. She’s just like, killing it.”

Meanwhile, Kelly and Mark previously insisted they won't renew their wedding vows because they're convince it would spell the end of their 27-year marriage.

Speaking on their show in June, Kelly explained: "We are very superstitious about vow renewals ... [They are the] kiss of death [and should come with] divorce papers ... I just feel like a vow renewal is a pre-divorce.

"It’s like: ‘We’re not getting along ... I know what we should do!'"

Mark went on to say he thinks most vow renewals come after someone did something "messed up".

He added: "And I’m not talking about ‘leaving the toilet seat up'. I’m talking about messed up!"