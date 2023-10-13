EA has announced plans to launch a turn-based soccer game.

'FC Tactical' is a stand-alone mobile game that will feature world-famous players and great soccer teams.

Nick Wlodyk, the general manager of 'EA Sports FC', said: "EA Sports FC Tactical embraces strategic gameplay to create an all-new football experience that immerses players in the World’s Game like never before.

"We’re excited to welcome fans of turn-based strategy games to join the club as part of the EA Sports FC player community, and look forward to sharing more on EA Sports FC Tactical soon."

Meanwhile, EA has explained that the game "features interactive simulation with turn-based opportunities to defend, attack, perform skill moves, and make attempts on target, resulting in authentic football action like never before. Every moment of gameplay excites you through strategic decisions on the pitch."

Games have been told to "prepare for intense tactical football matches by collecting and strengthening your players and team. Train players to master high-skill moves, unlock perfect traits and adjust your strategy in real-time as the match progresses."