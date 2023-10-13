Christina Aguilera and Latto have joined forces for Just Eat's new campaign.

The 'Genie in a Bottle' hitmaker and rapper have unveiled their first ever track together for the new advert and have simultaneously created a brand new genre – hip-hopera.

In a new take on the famous 'Did Somebody Say' track, Christina uses her powerful vocals to deliver an operatic chorus as the 'Big Energy' rapper drops bars about the amazing selection Just Eat has to offer.

Following the success of Snoop Dogg and Katy Perry, this marks the first time that Just Eat has used two artists to perform 'Did Somebody Say'.

The playful lyrics showcase Just Eat's ever-evolving menu and reinforces that the food delivery company offers more than just 'burgers and fries' and has more 'flavours than you tasted or you heard in your life'.

The music video sees Christina and Latto in elaborate costumes dressed as opera singers as they make their way through a lavish palace setting. The stars have their every need catered for as they are offered a range of foods from Just Eat – including tacos, poke bowls and even sushi delivered on a train.

Christina said: "Working with Just Eat Takeaway and my girl Latto on this genre-fusing project was honestly a blast. We laughed a lot, sang loud and got to make a lavish video all in celebration of our favourite takeaway and grocery app."

Latto added: "When I heard about the opportunity to work with Just Eat I was actually abroad on tour using the app! It was a no-brainer for me especially with the iconic Christina Aguilera involved. I had so much fun with this collab and have loved seeing it come to life."