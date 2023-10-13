Chloe Lattanzi has felt the presence of Dame Olivia Newton-John "about six times" since she died.

The 37-year-old actress is the daughter of the late 'Grease' legend - who died in August 2022 at the age of 73 following a lengthy battle with breast cancer - and was really pleased that her Instagram post about a "blue orb" she believed to be her mother went viral so others can learn that life "doesn't just end" when someone dies.

She told Fox News Digital: "I was very happy that it became kind of a — it was on the news so that people who had lost people could know that it doesn't, you know, it doesn't just end with your body. Energy can neither be created nor destroyed. So her keeping her promise and showing up — she's shown up about six times as this blue aqua orb. In live photos, you can see it flying, moving in movement. It's not just one of those silly reflections on an iPhone.

"So it's quite amazing. Whatever my mom puts her mind to, she does it."

On the anniversary of her mother's death, Chloe and her Olivia's widower John revealed how the 'Xanadu' star had kept an eerie promise to stay around after her death.

Chloe told People: "Two weeks after she passed my phone accidentally took a picture of my dog, and there floating by his head was a little blue orb, the same color as this [aquamarine pendant necklace Olivia gave her before she died].

“Mom and I had talked years back. We’d watch these paranormal shows, and I’d say, ‘You gotta show up for me.’

"And she was like, ‘I’ll show up as one of those orb things.' ”