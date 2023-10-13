Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are "on the path to healing" following their divorce.

The 34-year-old pop star had been married to British-born actress Sophie, 27, for just over four years when he announced their "amicable" split in September but an insider has now explained that they are "both on the same page" since reaching an agreement on the custody for their daughters Delphine, 15 months, and Willa, three.

A source told UsWeekly: "They’re on the path to healing and to being healthy coparents. They’re both on the same page. They spoke recently and it was amicable, and that triggered a quicker resolution."

The news comes just days after the former Disney Channel star and the 'Game of Thrones' actress released a statement regarding their decision.

The statement explained: "After a productive and successful mediation, we have agreed that the children will spend time equally in loving homes in both the US and the UK. We look forward to being great co-parents."

Court documents, obtained by PEOPLE, show that Joe, 34, and Sophie, 27, came to an agreement after a "productive mediation" between October 4 and October 7.

The agreement states that the children will be with Sophie between October 9 and October 21. During that period, Sophie and her children are permitted to travel to England and throughout the US.

The kids will be returned to their dad by a nanny on October 21. The musician will have the same travel permissions up until November 2.

The celebrity duo have been asked to "submit a status report letter", detailing the status of their mediation, while it's also been decided that their temporary agreement will run until January 7.

The agreement was reached after Sophie launched a lawsuit against her estranged husband, with the actress accusing him of blocking her from taking their children to the UK.