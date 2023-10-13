Michelle Williams will narrate Britney Spears' memoir.

The 43-year-old actress will read 'The Woman in Me' - which charts the life and career of the pop superstar as her 13-year conservatorship from her own point of view - because Britney would find it "too emotional" to read it aloud herself.

Britney said: "This book has been a labor of love and all the emotions that come with it. Reliving everything has been exciting, heart-wrenching, and emotional, to say the least. For those reasons, I will only be reading a small part of my audiobook. I am so grateful to the amazing Michelle Williams for reading the rest of it."

According to reports, only female celebrities were approached for the job, and though the publisher pushed for Reese Witherspoon to do the narration, the 'Morning Show' actress was unavailable.

It is believed the mystery star has completed work on the recording.

The 'Lucky' songstress recently explained that the book – which takes its title from a lyric from her ’ 2001 hit ‘I’m Not a Girl, Not Yet a Woman' - is the result of extensive therapy

She told fans on her Instagram: “Ok guys so my book is coming out very, very soon.

“I worked my a** off for this book, I had a lot of therapy to get this book done, so you guys better like it. And if you don’t like it, that’s fine too.”

Britney is the third member of her family to release a tome telling the story of her rise to fame, with her mother Lynne Spears penning 'Through the Storm: A Real Story of Fame and Family in a Tabloid World' 2008 and her younger sister Jamie Lynn having published 'Things I Should Have Said' in 2022.

Britney said in a message alongside the cover reveal of the book: “It’s coming. My story. On my terms. At Last. Are you ready? On sale 10.24.23.”