There is "no bad blood" between Avril Lavigne and Tyga.

The 39-year-old singer and the 33-year-old rapper were first linked in February before splitting over the summer and briefly rekindling their relationship recently but they have now mutually decided to end the romance for good.

A source told Us Weekly: "There is no bad blood between them whatsoever. It was a clean breakup [but they] haven’t spoken since because of their busy schedules."

Earlier this year, it was reported that her Avril had ended her relationship with Tyga because she "didn't want to be tied down" and that she was simply "on the rebound" after ending her engagement to Mod Sun.

A source told DailyMail.com: "It came down to this. Avril didn't want to be locked into anything. Tyga was a rebound and he helped her get away from her toxic relationship with Mod Sun."

Another insider has claimed that Avril "needed" her romance with Tyga, who previously had a high-profile relationship with Kylie Jenner.

The 'Girlfriend' hitmaker thinks she's now in a much better "headspace" than she was following her split from her ex-fiance and she "isn't in a rush to get into a new relationship with anyone".

The source explained: "Avril feels like she got out of her brief fling with Tyga exactly what she needed.

"She was not in a rush to get into it and she wasn't in a rush to get out of it. She also isn't in a rush to get into a new relationship with anyone.

"She just needed this relationship to get out of the headspace she was in. It motivated her to move on from Mod Sun."