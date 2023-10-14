Dame Penelope Wilton believes death needs to become a more frequent topic of discussion.

The 77-year-old actress praised her show 'After Life' - in which she appeared as Anne alongside Ricky Gervais as Tony, with the pair bonding over their grief - for the way it dealt with the subject but thinks in a post-COVID world, it is "more important than ever" to offer support to those dealing with loss.

She told Platinum magazine: "I am very passionate about the need to offer tailored support for the bereaved.

"In the show 'After Life' I feel we provided an emotional heart and reassurance for viewers dealing with loss. And after seeing so much loss and heartache during Covid, I feel it is more important than ever to provide support to those that have lost loved ones.

"Talking about death is important as, although we all grieve, each person's experience is different."

The 'Doctor Who' actress is an ambassador for the charity The Good Grief Trust, which offers tailored services to the bereaved to ensure they can move forward, and Penelope thinks their Sit With Hope scheme was a wonderful initiative.

When asked about the charity, Penelope responded: "I am a huge supporter of their work. They asked me if I would like to be involved with the 'Sit With Hope' campaign to help improve awareness and signposting to bereavement services across the UK – it's a brilliant idea.

"The initiative behind the campaign is very relevant to the part I played in 'After Life' as it has placed plaques with a QR code, direct to the charity's website, on benches and seats across the UK.

"This will help anyone grieving to know that help and advice is available. Sometimes people just need a listening ear or someone to talk to."