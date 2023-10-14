'Lisa Frankenstein' will be released on February 9, 2024.

The directorial debut from Robin Williams' daughter Zelda Williams stars Kathryn Newton and Cole Sprouse and has been written by 'Juno' and 'Jennifer's Body' scribe Diablo Cody.

Liza Soberano, Henry Eikenberry, Joe Chrest and Carla Gugino also star in the movie, which had its first teaser trailer released this week.

The film, set in 1989, follows an unpopular high school student who accidentally reanimates a handsome Victorian corpse during a lightning storm, and then begins to rebuild him into her dream man using a broken tanning bed in her garage.

Zelda previously shared about the movie on x (formerly Twitter) and wrote: "Zomb-com incoming! I repeat, zomb-com incoming!

"I know Hollywood gets a bad rep for regurgitating sequels and remakes and reboots over and over and over… and yeah, it totally does that!

"But it’s also finally letting me make the most bonkers, wonderful zombie script I’ve ever read, and for that, I will be forever grateful!"

She admitted this "wasn't meant to be" her first feature film, with three other projects being scrapped before this one got picked up.

She continued: "Also, for anyone coming here to be like ‘THIS is your first feature?!’, it wasn’t meant to be.

"I had three films fall apart before this, because movies often do. It was discouraging, to say the least. But the fact this one survived and THRIVED to be my first? A f****** gift".

Meanwhile, she noted the movie would be heavily influenced by 1980s cinema, right down to the actors playing high school students being noticeably older than their characters.

She added: "Also, because it’s already come up: this movie is a stylized 80s [and] involves a zombie. It is NOT reality and doesn’t pretend to be.

"Stylistically, the actors are NOT teens but are playing teens (and an undead guy) because that was how many of my fave 80s movies were. Zee End. (sic)"