Jada Pinkett Smith has claimed Will Smith hit on her when he was married to his first wife.

The 52-year-old actress shocked the world this week when she revealed that she and spouse Will, 55 - who have been married since 1997 - secretly separated in 2016 and Jada has now claimed Will chatted her up when he was still married to Sheree Zampino in 1994.

During an interview with Hoda Kotb for NBC, she said: "He called me when I was in Baltimore with my mom. She was like, 'Listen, tell him - y'all hang up that phone. You don't need to be talking to no married man.' And I was like, 'She's right.' And so I was like, 'Will, I'm so sorry, but my mom says please don't call me anymore.' And so we didn't talk again for a whole other year."

Will later got back in touch when he and Sheree - whom he shares son Trey with - split up.

She said: "He called me and he was like, 'Where are you?' And I was like, 'I'm in Baltimore'.

"He was like, 'Are you coming back to LA?' And I was like, 'Yeah.' He was like, 'Are you seeing anybody?' And I was like, 'No.' And he said, 'Good, because you seeing me now'. And I was like, 'What?!'

"Just straight up, you know. I kind of liked that."

Jada also claimed she and Will might divorce in the future.

She was asked by Hoda: "Why not just amicably divorce? Why not just do that."

She replied: "We don't want to. We love our family, and we love each other. You know, it's more of a life partnership. Now, 10 years from now, who knows?

"Well, you know, right now what we're focused on, which has been so beautiful, is deep healing - because of everything that's transpired. Now, what happens after that, I don't know yet."

However, she insisted they will always be in each others' lives.

When Hoda asked: "Is it possible that there would be a full reconciliation?", Jada replied: "You know, he's getting old. You know what I'm saying he getting old who going to be there for him, Hoda it's going to be me. It's going to be me. I will be there."